‘I’m living his legacy’ | Knoxville teen dreams big with booming new business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Instead of enjoying summer vacation on the couch, on a court, or in a classroom, 17-year-old O’Tavais Harris was learning how to be his own boss. When the L&N Stem Academy student wasn’t juggling a hefty school load, he was executing a growing workload as the CEO of his company, OT’s Business Consulting, LLC.

He’s one of the thousands of Tennesseans who started a business during the pandemic. In 2021, the Secretary of State reported a record-shattering rise in new business filings.

“There’s never been a moment that I am not talking anymore about dreaming, making your successes turn into reality,” said Harris. “If you dream to be an entrepreneur take the risk.”

Pushing Harris to take that risk are his family members and a number of mentors.

“We always knew he was going to be a CEO,” his mentor said. “He was more of the person who would actually be watching the accounting or asking what’s going on or just, you know, kind of listening in when clients came through for meeting and I think that’s where you noticed that he attempted more business ventures early.”

His biggest motivation came in the form of devastation. He lost two of his teen siblings, one to cancer and the other to gun violence.

“It’s been a challenging struggle for last eight months. Some nights I know my mom doesn’t get much sleep because of this,” said Harris. “Before he (his brother) passed, he wanted to start his own construction company. So I’m living his legacy and just going to continue reaching the stars and not going and stopping at any given point.”

Harris plans to attend MTSU next year and wants to expand his company into a law firm across 15 different countries by 2032.

