KFD investigators asking for information on former Hotel Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Fire Department are asking for information about a “person of interest” in the former Hotel Knoxville fire.

Fire crews responded to the hotel around 1:42 Thursday morning. The fire reportedly started in a ballroom, and sprinkler systems were mostly able to keep the flames under control. Despite that, officials said, the hotel suffered some damage.

KFD investigators obtained video of a man near the incident and are asking for more information about him. If you recognize the person in the video, you are asked to call 1-800-762-3017 or email KFDArson@knoxvilletn.gov.

Those that submit a tip leading to prosecution will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, officials said.

