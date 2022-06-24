KPD: Man shot multiple times in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are investigating after a man was found shot multiple times in East Knoxville Friday morning, officials said.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Lay Avenue. Upon arrival, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital in “serious condition.”

No suspects are in custody at this time, KPD officials said.

Officers are investigating a shooting that happened this morning in the 2700 block of Lay Ave. Initial call was received around 7 a.m. One man was found on scene shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition. No suspects are in custody at this time. pic.twitter.com/AO9cexkuzp — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.