KPD: Man shot multiple times in East Knoxville
No suspects are in custody at this time, KPD officials said.
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are investigating after a man was found shot multiple times in East Knoxville Friday morning, officials said.
At approximately 7:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Lay Avenue. Upon arrival, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital in “serious condition.”
