Lady Vols pitcher Ashley Rogers returning for 5th season on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vol All-American pitcher Ashley Rogers will return for one more season with the Tennessee softball program, taking advantage of her COVID-19 exempt fifth year of eligibility for the 2023 season.

Rogers made 25 appearances with 15 starts during the 2022 campaign, leading the Lady Vol staff with a 2.01 ERA, four shutouts and three saves this past spring. She limited opposing batters to a .156 average and posted a team-best 0.82 WHIP in 104.1 innings pitched. Rogers tossed the 15th perfect game in Tennessee softball history against East Carolina on April 23 and a pitched a 13-inning shutout in UT’s win over Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament on May 12, which went down as the longest individual outing in UT history.

With Rogers returning, Tennessee’s 2023 pitching staff will be comprised of three returners and three newcomers. Canadian National Team member Nicola Simpson and rising junior Ryleigh White are back for the Big Orange, while Tennessee adds senior transfer Payton Gottshall and welcomes a pair of true freshmen in Charli Orsini and Karlyn Pickens.

