More disturbing letters found at Campbell Co, churches

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) -Since Monday, there have been even more “disturbing” letters reported to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office found on churches across the county.

On Monday, Sheriff Robbie Goins announced there were seven total letters, with five being found on nearby Baptist churches. Thursday, the Sheriff addressed a crowd of well over 100 concerned citizens, church goers, and pastors and said there are now 12 letters that have been found on churches with 15 in total across Campbell County.

“I was hoping to hear some of the letter read,” said Fred Watts with Old Pathway Gospel Church. He was one of the many in attendance that hoped to hear more details about the letters the sheriff described as “disturbing”.

While Goins wouldn’t read the letter to citizens or show WVLT News what was in the letters, he said it was “personal beliefs” and “doesn’t have any direct threats”, while also adding that it’s several pages in length and typed out. He told those in attendance that the FBI, the agency that’s advised him not to share many details, made significant progress in the investigation.

According to Goins, there were several churches that captured a man on surveillance video putting these letters in the doors of their churches. The sheriff believed that it’s the acts of one man, who didn’t appear to have any ties to any organizations.

He added that similar letters were discovered in Hamilton County and possibly areas of Kentucky. Along with the 12 churches in Campbell County, Goins said the Masonic Lodge and two funeral homes also received those letters. Although several church goers and pastors expressed safety concerns, the sheriff felt that with additional Tennessee Highway Patrol units and sheriff’s deputy security surrounding the impacted areas, people should feel safe.

“Go to church, enjoy your service. Go worship, we’ll be close by. I think you’re safe, don’t let it hinder you or your family from going this weekend,” said Goins.

Free security and safety training is available through the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.