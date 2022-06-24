Much more humid with two solid chances of storms ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is the final day of this round of heat. Don’t worry though: more is on the way very soon.

Most of Sunday should be totally dry and mostly sunny. After 5 PM, rain returns for about one and five of us.

Monday is by far the best chance of rain of the prior week, and looking ahead into the upcoming week. We do have a 60% coverage of rain. Some could see half an inch of rain to three quarters of an inch of rain.

Tuesday is when the front really passes through. Humidity should be drier feeling. Following that, the heat dome builds right back in. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s for some.

While no one in East Tennessee is officially in a drought right now, next week’s United States route monitor could have just a few of us and what we call the flash drought. Nothing is irreversible and this is not very dire, but lawns and gardens are starting to turn a little crispy.

