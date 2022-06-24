Advertisement

Much more humid with two solid chances of storms ahead

Heat continues through the end of the weekend, but some rain help is on the way. The 90s are back for much of next week.
But then the 90s come back in a hurry next week.(Shannon Brotherton)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is the final day of this round of heat. Don’t worry though: more is on the way very soon.

Most of Sunday should be totally dry and mostly sunny. After 5 PM, rain returns for about one and five of us.

Monday is by far the best chance of rain of the prior week, and looking ahead into the upcoming week. We do have a 60% coverage of rain. Some could see half an inch of rain to three quarters of an inch of rain.

Tuesday is when the front really passes through. Humidity should be drier feeling. Following that, the heat dome builds right back in. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s for some.

While no one in East Tennessee is officially in a drought right now, next week’s United States route monitor could have just a few of us and what we call the flash drought. Nothing is irreversible and this is not very dire, but lawns and gardens are starting to turn a little crispy.

