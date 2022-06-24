Advertisement

Increased reward being offered after dog found severely burned

Reward being offered after dog found severely burned (Bluff City Vet Specialists)
Reward being offered after dog found severely burned (Bluff City Vet Specialists)((Bluff City Vet Specialists))
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after suffering severe burn wounds.

Bluff City Veterinary Specialists said the dog, Riona, was tortured, strangled with a tie cord, doused in fuel, and set on fire.

Passers-by found Riona running for dear life down the street and brought her to the clinic.

According to Tails of Hope Dog Rescue, a $2,500 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons/persons responsible for burning Riona.

The reward increased to $16,000 Monday, July 4.

Tails of Hope Dog Rescue posted pictures Friday morning of Riona loving on veterinary staff.

Riona loving on veterinary staff. (Tails of Hope Dog Rescue)
Riona loving on veterinary staff. (Tails of Hope Dog Rescue)((Trail of Hope Dog Rescue))

Tails of Hope Dog Rescue set up a fundraiser for Riona on Venmo at TailsofHopeDogRescue, and on PayPal.

Click here to follow Riona’s recovery.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
WSMV boating death
Juvenile killed in boating accident on Tennessee River
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says
Officials with the Knoxville division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation are warning...
FBI Knoxville warns parents of sextortion schemes targeting children
Water Rescue
Two minors seriously injured in Fort Loudon Lake boat-water tube accident

Latest News

Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
LIVE: Festival on the Fourth fireworks at World’s Fair Park
Honor the Fallen shirts are now available to memorialize fallen K9 deputy Drago and raise money...
Designs for Drago: Prestonsburg businesses honor deputy K9 killed in line of duty
Mount Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick
Mount Juliet police chief reflects on his experience with first country album
The Island at Pigeon Forge
Sevier County businesses stay busy during Fourth of July weekend
American flags sit on a table at the Museum of Appalachia
‘I’m very proud to be an American’ | East Tennesseans share the meaning of Independence Day