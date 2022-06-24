Sheriff: 1 dead, several injured in Blount Co. house fire

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed and another was injured following a Blount County house fire early Friday morning, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Marian O’Briant.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., BCSO deputies, the Blount County Fire Department and AMR responded to a residence on Clendenen Road to the report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, deputies found the house engulfed in flames with five people standing outside, all within the same family, O’Briant said.

A teenager, 17, suffering from her injuries, was taken by AMR to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment, a release stated. Several other members of the family were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, officials said.

Deputies were unsuccessful in finding a family member that was reportedly still inside the home. However, firefighters located the individual’s body after the flames were extinguished. It was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, where an autopsy will be performed, O’Briant told WVLT News.

No deputies or firefighters were injured, according to a release.

Members of the Blount County Fire Investigation Team are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

