SNAP benefits coming to Knoxville farmers’ markets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nourish Knoxville announced Thursday morning that all Knoxville farmers’ markets will now be accepting SNAP / P-EBT benefits. Families that participate in the Double Up Food Bucks program can earn even more benefits.

“Tennessee education officials have awarded $27 million in grants for five community organizations to start tutoring programs in the 2022-2023 school year,” officials said.

For example, a family that spends $10 using their SNAP benefits will receive an additional $10 in Double Up tokens to spend at the market on fresh produce.

“Double Up is a triple win: low-income families eat more healthy food, area farmers gain new customers and increase revenue, and more food dollars stay in the local economy,” Nourish Knoxville representatives said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.