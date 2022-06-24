Advertisement

SNAP benefits coming to Knoxville farmers’ markets

Nourish Knoxville announced Thursday morning that all Knoxville farmers’ markets will now be accepting SNAP / P-EBT benefits.
A wide-view of the Nourish Knoxville Farmers' Market
A wide-view of the Nourish Knoxville Farmers' Market
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nourish Knoxville announced Thursday morning that all Knoxville farmers’ markets will now be accepting SNAP / P-EBT benefits. Families that participate in the Double Up Food Bucks program can earn even more benefits.

For example, a family that spends $10 using their SNAP benefits will receive an additional $10 in Double Up tokens to spend at the market on fresh produce.

“Double Up is a triple win: low-income families eat more healthy food, area farmers gain new customers and increase revenue, and more food dollars stay in the local economy,” Nourish Knoxville representatives said.

