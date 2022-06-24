Advertisement

Tennessee anti-abortion groups celebrate Roe v. Wade decision


By Rebecca Cardenas
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anti-abortion groups celebrated Friday following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Abortion will become illegal in Tennessee in 30 days, something that several groups and lawmakers have been fighting for since the law passed in 1973.

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

An anti-abortion group known as Hope Beyond Abortion is celebrating the decision Friday. Director Bo Linam said his organization is dedicated to encouraging women to make a choice different from abortion and financially supporting them through pregnancy and beyond.

Linam said that the commitment to stopping abortion doesn’t stop even when abortion becomes illegal in Tennessee. “If anything, we’ll be needed more. There will be more moms that need help, and we want to be the ones to help them.”

Tennessee House Representative Susan Lynn, one of the authors of one of Tennessee’s trigger laws, said she and other lawmakers clarified at a press conference that Tennessee would prosecute only providers of abortions, not the women who receive them.

“We ventured a couple of years ago to make Tennessee one of the most friendly states in the country on adoption. We have a lot of laws that support single moms,” Lynn said.

Reaction to SCOTUS ruling abortion under Roe and Casey unconstitutional

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princess will be able to go home with Trooper Tudors after she receives treatment.
THP trooper adopts dog he saved from scorching heat on I-75
‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed
‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed
WSMV Mt. Juliet chase
Woman kidnapped during traffic stop, armed suspect at large
A bear died after getting trapped in a car during heat wave Wednesday, according to officials...
Bear dies after getting trapped in car in Sevierville
Darlene Chitwood went missing Saturday from Stearns.
Family asking for help as Scott County woman remains missing

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
The heat and humidity are here for the weekend
Josh Turner will headline the 2022 Patriot Festival.
Josh Turner to headline Patriot Fest in Pigeon Forge
East Tennesseans react to Roe v. Wade ruling
East Tennesseans react to Roe v. Wade ruling
UT Pitcher attending postseason party at Alumni Hall in Turkey Creek
Baseball Vols celebrate special season with their fans
People gather in downtown Knoxville in support of reproductive rights following the overruling...
‘We won’t go back’ | Knoxville pro-choice rally in pictures