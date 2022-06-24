Tennessee lawmakers respond to overturning of Roe v. Wade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion in a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, including Tennessee, which passed a trigger ban in 2019.

The ruling came more than a month after the leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

In the final opinion issued Friday, Alito wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” Alito wrote.

WVLT News spoke to a medical professional about the ruling, getting all the information you need to know about how it will affect reproductive health in Tennessee not just for those seeking abortions for personal reasons, but also for those experiencing abnormal pregnancies.

Tennessee lawmakers have shared thoughts on the overturn, some for and against the ruling. Governor Bill Lee said that Roe v. Wade had caused “pain and loss.” He said the decision marked the beginning of a hopeful chapter for the United States.

We have spent years preparing for the possibility that authority would return to the states, and Tennessee’s laws will provide the maximum possible protection for both mother and child. In the coming days we will address the full impacts of this decision for Tennessee. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 24, 2022

Senator Marsha Blackburn applauded the verdict, saying she had worked to protect unborn children for years.

Having worked alongside Tennesseans to protect the innocent lives of unborn children for years, I applaud today’s Supreme Court ruling. Despite false claims from the left, this decision will not ban abortion. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 24, 2022

Representative Gloria Johnson said that the Supreme Court took away women’s rights with the decision.

Been waking up every SCOTUS day to see if I am still a full human person w/equal rights. It’s 2022, and for the first time SCOTUS has taken away rights and deemed women are not equal. I wondered how it would feel. It’s not good, but give me 10 minutes and I’ll be ready to fight. — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) June 24, 2022

Representative Tim Burchett said it was a great day in the “fight to protect life,” saying the decision by the court was great.

Our Supreme Court justices stood strong in the face of political intimidation and made the right decision. A great day in the fight to protect life! https://t.co/0deZN9HVO0 — Rep. Tim Burchett (@RepTimBurchett) June 24, 2022

Representative Chuck Fleishman said Friday was a momentous and historic day for the nation. He also said the ruling was rightful in giving the future abortion decisions back to the states.

Over 63 million innocent babies have been killed since Roe v. Wade was decided. With today's decision, every unborn child has the chance to live as our Creator intended.



I am proud that Tennessee will lead the way to protect life in our state now Roe is gone. — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) June 24, 2022

Representative Jason Zachary spoke of the trigger bill passed in 2019, which will begin 30 days from June 24, the day of the SCOTUS ruling.

In TN, we passed a “trigger bill” in 2019. Simply stated, with Roe v Wade overturned, it “triggers” a 30 day clock to ban abortion in TN, with a tight exception for the life of the mother.

Clock starts today. Waiting for the AG to provide further clarification. #ProLife

1/2 pic.twitter.com/cY3XySYohe — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) June 24, 2022

In the Tennessee bill, the only abortion that would be legal in the state would be in the circumstances involving “substantial and irreversible impairment of major bodily function.” The bill provided no exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

The act will make it a Class C felony for a person to perform an abortion; however, the woman seeking the abortion will not face prosecution, according to the bill.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said the decision was a victory that would pave the way for state to pass stronger protections.

Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) June 24, 2022

The Tennessee Democratic Party said they would continue pushing back, saying the decision was a “direct assault” on the rights of Tennesseans.

This decision is a direct assault on the rights of Tennesseeans. The Court’s interpretation of the constitution on this issue is flawed and a direct insertion of political activism on the highest court in the land. This decision made by a conservative majority on the court, will empower a radical majority serving in state legislatures across the country. Politicians will be even more emboldened by this decision to impose their most restrictive views on us. Today, an essential and lifesaving freedom was discarded by a court installed to protect it.

Ashley Coffield, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, said the organization would do everything possible to help patients.

We will do everything we legally can to help patients in our region access abortion without the shame and overwhelming hurdles forced by this decision.

The full ban can be read in full here.

