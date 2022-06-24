Advertisement

THP trooper adopts dog he saved from scorching heat on I-75

The dog was found on the side of I-75 without shade or water in the scorching heat.
Princess will be able to go home with Trooper Tudors after she receives treatment.
Princess will be able to go home with Trooper Tudors after she receives treatment.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - After being rescued on the side of the road in scorching heat, a dog will now be able to go home with the Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper that saved her.

On June 15, a good samaritan alerted troopers of a dog lying in the summer heat on the side of I-75 near Cleveland, Tennessee. Once Trooper Tudors arrived, he learned that the dog did not have water or shelter to escape the sun.

The trooper shaded her with an umbrella and gave her water and Little Debbie snacks before she was transported to the Cleveland Animal Control.

On Friday, THP announced that he adopted the dog, now known as Princess, giving her a forever home. Princess remains at the animal center receiving treatment but will be able to go home with her rescuer, Trooper Tudors, afterward.

THP officials encouraged pet owners to ensure animals are safe from the summer heat by keeping them shaded and providing water that is accessible.

