Tips to remember during Lightning Safety Awareness Week


By Melanie Layden
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week is Lightning Safety Awareness Week.

The awareness week began back in 2001 and since then has helped reduce the average number of lightning-related fatalities from 55 to less than 30 a year.

On average, lightning strikes can kill or injure hundreds of people every year in the U.S. It’s what the National Weather Service has called an underrated killer and the greatest danger to you during a thunderstorm.

There really is no safe place to be outside during a thunderstorm, but if you do find yourself caught in one without shelter, there are a few things to do: Stay away from tall objects like trees or power poles, but you also don’t want to be the tallest object either, so avoid wide-open spaces like fields, golf courses or open nature trails.

In the summer months when more people are outside, it’s important to have a Plan B inside if you know storms are possible. Places with water like pools or beaches are also very unsafe places to be and attract lightning.

Remember the saying: When thunder roars, go indoors. If you hear thunder, the storm is most likely within 10 miles of you.

Up until this week, there were zero lightning-related deaths in the country for this year. On Wednesday, a California woman and her two dogs were killed while out walking.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

