Warm start to Friday, little rain chances all weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a mild start to Friday. Congratulations we made it through the hot week, but while the weekend is cooler it’s still going to be hot.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve got mostly clear skies to start our Friday and that’ll be the story once again in the afternoon with just a few passing clouds at best. It’s going to be hot once again with temperatures in the low 90s. We’re staying well above our normal.

Highs on Friday will be near 91 in Knoxville to 89 in Crossville.

We could use some rain, but unfortunately any good rain just isn’t in the forecast. An isolated rain chance is with us today, but that’s mostly over in the Smoky Mountains.

Tonight, a clear sky once again and hot as we stay in the upper 60s to near 70 for the start of our Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Saturday where we left off on Friday with sunshine and the heat. We will add to the mix a spotty rain chance for the afternoon. We’re once again near 90 for the high. Scattered storm coverage will stay around 20% so nothing major.

That’s really the story all weekend long. 90s in the afternoon, 70s overnight. Monday brings an increased rain threat, but that won’t bring rain and storms to all. Just some of us will get the benefit.

Next week a repeat of this weekend with the heat and limited chances for rain.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.