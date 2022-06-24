WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge helps kids learn during summer months

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the kids are out of school this summer, there’s a fun and interactive way that they can learn about science and math.

Wonderworks has developed a new area where kids can experience all of this.

Kayla little and Oliver, 3, tried out the new education focused exhibits while they toured WonderWorks Thursday.

“We’ve been here for about a week now. So we’re just checking out different things. And this caught the kid’s eyes,” said Little. “He likes the bubble lab the most. But yeah, the kids seem to like the astronaut stuff and how gravity works.”

Guests can also experience the newly expanded WonderZone with a Twister activity, offering a digital version of the popular 1960s game.

“It’s really a variety of activities with technology thrown in. And it also presents an opportunity to be interactive and physically active with technology,” said Kerensa Archer with WonderWorks.

A new STEM room with fun, education-focused exhibits. Guests can also experience the newly expanded WonderZone with a Twister activity, offering a digital version of the popular 1960s game. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Inside, you’ll find more than 100 hands on stem exhibits that challenge the mind and also spark the imagination when you can dig for artifacts or build your own plane.

“In this room, you can experience an opportunity to learn how you can be an astronaut. There’ll be other STEM careers that will be highlighted through time we have a probability exhibit behind me called one and a million,” said Archer.

It’s already sparked the imagination of a future career in outter space for three-year-old Oliver.

“It’s pretty interesting. We like science stuff in outer space. He likes to be an astronaut,” said Little.

