Baseball Vols celebrate special season with their fans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staffers at Alumni Hall in Turkey Creek hosted an event Friday to celebrate the incredible season that was Tennessee Baseball.

“It was an epic season and one for the books,” said Beth Parks, Marketing Director for Alumni Hall. “We enjoyed working with many of the baseball players this year with merchandise, events, and social media giveaways. The fanbase and community really got behind the team and our staff here at Alumni Hall thoroughly enjoyed the energy and comradery as fans shopped the store, attended our events, and interacted with us.”

Well there's no question @Vol_Baseball would love to be playing at the College World Series right now.



They of course are not, but their loyal fans

are still celebrating them nonetheless! @wvlt @alumnihallut @KirbyConnell16 @dsbeam11 pic.twitter.com/b1Tld4LL04 — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 25, 2022

The event allowed Tennessee fans to meet the players, get autographs, photos, and congratulate them on an incredible season.

The event was free to the public with Alumni Hall sporting Tennessee baseballs, wall art, player apparel, and other Vol baseball items for sale.

