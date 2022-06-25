Advertisement

Baseball Vols celebrate special season with their fans

Several UT players attended the meet and greet with their loyal supporters
UT Pitcher attending postseason party at Alumni Hall in Turkey Creek
UT Pitcher attending postseason party at Alumni Hall in Turkey Creek
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staffers at Alumni Hall in Turkey Creek hosted an event Friday to celebrate the incredible season that was Tennessee Baseball.

“It was an epic season and one for the books,” said Beth Parks, Marketing Director for Alumni Hall. “We enjoyed working with many of the baseball players this year with merchandise, events, and social media giveaways. The fanbase and community really got behind the team and our staff here at Alumni Hall thoroughly enjoyed the energy and comradery as fans shopped the store, attended our events, and interacted with us.”

The event allowed Tennessee fans to meet the players, get autographs, photos, and congratulate them on an incredible season.

The event was free to the public with Alumni Hall sporting Tennessee baseballs, wall art, player apparel, and other Vol baseball items for sale.

