Cocke Co. EMA to implement first-ever mass notification system

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency announced Friday it would be unveiling the county’s first-ever mass notification system after several months of research, meetings and training.

“Recent events have made it clear that there is a need to release accurate, relevant, consistent, and timely information to our citizens and visitors in times of emergency or disaster,” Cocke County EMA Director Joseph M. Esway said. “As every moment may mean the difference between life or death, we have contracted provider, ‘Hyper-Reach’ to meet our needs.”

Officials said they chose Hyper-Reach because of its unique features, including:

Landline service for areas with unreliable cellular service.

Cell phone notifications to residents and those traveling through the county.

Emergency Action Messages can be targeted to a specific geographical location within the county.

No signup costs will be required and phone plans will not be billed.

The system will cost the county approximately $7,800 a year, which will be funded by taxpayers, from the Cocke County EMA budget out of the communications line item, officials said.

Moving forward, a 5-step plan has been developed, aiming to inform county residents of the implementation of the new system, including meetings with elected leaders, social media campaigns and scheduled training events, with details to come. Esway will also be discussing the system on local radio channels.

Multiple advertised tests will begin on July 11, through the actual system to determine reach, effective handling and public feedback.

“Once I feel good about our effectiveness, I will brief Mayor Ottinger that the system is up and running and ready to be put into service,” Esway said.

