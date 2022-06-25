The heat and humidity are here for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and patches of fog this morning, and more heavy rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

High’s on Friday will be near 87 in Knoxville to 83 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area and we’ll have a 10th to quarter of inch through the day.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 72 to start Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Saturday where we left off on Friday with scattered showers and storms across the area. These storms will pop-up and have the potential to bring have rainfall at times. We’ll have another quarter to half inch in many locations by the time Saturday comes to a close. It won’t rain the entire day, but it will be a mostly cloudy sky.

Limited rain chances on Sunday will help us dry out just a little bit. Sunday we’ll stay in the 80s. By the time Sunday ends, many areas will have picked up between a half to an inch of rain.

Just spotty rain chances for much of the week ahead as temperatures say in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.