KCSO: Child in car during pursuit with man wanted on several charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted on multiple charges in Tennessee was arrested in East Knoxville following a short pursuit Friday evening, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.

Darrien Metcalf, 26, of Chattanooga, was wanted for charges out of Hamilton County, including, VOP possession of a firearm, VOP attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault, officials said.

On Friday, at approximately 1:10 p.m., KCSO deputies and members of the US Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force responded to Big Oaks Apartment Complex following a tip that Metcalf was there. When pulling in, a report stated they passed each other.

Law enforcement officials caught up to Metcalf and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Western Avenue and Seventeenth Street; however, he refused to stop and entered I-40 toward Asheville at approximately 80 miles per hour, a police report noted.

Metcalf reportedly exited the interstate on Cherry Street, where he crossed to Magnolia street, making several turns to elude law enforcement, the report noted. During the 25-minute pursuit, police officials said Metcalf crossed into oncoming traffic several times, causing vehicles to nearly crash.

Eventually, officials in pursuit said they initiated a “pit maneuver” on the rear passenger side of his vehicle, stopping him. Metcalf ran on foot behind several houses but was taken into custody, the report stated.

Once deputies approached the vehicle, a male child was found in the back seat behind the driver’s seat.

“I was unable to see the child during the pursuit due to the windows being tinted,” a deputy stated in a police report.

According to the officials, the boy’s mother was contacted and said “she knew the child was in the vehicle with the arrestee,” according to the officials.

Metcalf was charged with evading arrest, fleeing, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving, Glenn told WVLT News.

