Knoxville historically black college seeks accreditation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knoxville College announced their intention to seek accreditation in a partnership with the University of Tennessee Knoxville PhD Higher Education program on Friday.

“There are so many untapped resources and amazing opportunities between these two institutions that should be explored and collaborating to regain our accreditation is just the tip of the iceberg for partnership,” Interim President of Knoxville College, Leonard Adams said.

Officials with the college hoped this partnership will aid Knoxville College to regain the accreditation it lost in 1997, according to a news release. Students with the University of Tennessee’s PhD program will participate in a live case study to learn more on historically black colleges and universities, the accreditation process, governance, finance, academic affairs and other features of business and higher education while earning their degrees.

“Our students are excited to aid Knoxville College in its quest to regain its accreditation so it may continue to be able to serve students for generations to come,” said Dr. Robert Kelchen, professor and head of the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at UT.

