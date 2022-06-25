Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for fraud in cashback scheme at Kroger grocery stores

Police in Nashville arrested Austin Chase Hooper, 24, in a reported cashback scheme at...
Police in Nashville arrested Austin Chase Hooper, 24, in a reported cashback scheme at self-checkout kiosks.(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police are investigating a man who allegedly was using a cashback scheme at multiple grocery stores.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reports that 24-year-old Austin Chase Hooper was arrested for committing fraud at self-checkout kiosks at Kroger supermarkets.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hooper would purchase a small item using the cashback option with a card at self-checkouts at Kroger stores, as reported by WSMV.

Before the money could dispense, Hooper allegedly placed a bag over the cash dispenser and concealed the funds the kiosk provided.

Authorities said he would quickly pocket the cash, call a Kroger attendant, and tell the worker that the machine did not dispense any money.

On Aug. 22, 2021, Steve Woodwall with Kroger Loss Prevention reportedly spotted Hooper’s connection with these incidents and banned him from all Kroger locations.

The 24-year-old was later indicted for theft and burglary, according to authorities.

The affidavit stated that 21 incidents involved Hooper attempting his cashback scheme at Kroger stores in the area.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princess will be able to go home with Trooper Tudors after she receives treatment.
THP trooper adopts dog he saved from scorching heat on I-75
‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed
‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed
WSMV Mt. Juliet chase
Woman kidnapped during traffic stop, armed suspect at large
A bear died after getting trapped in a car during heat wave Wednesday, according to officials...
Bear dies after getting trapped in car in Sevierville
Darlene Chitwood went missing Saturday from Stearns.
Family asking for help as Scott County woman remains missing

Latest News

WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge helps kids learn during summer months
WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge helps kids learn during summer months
The crash happened Friday night.
Police: Jacksboro man dies after crash in LaFollette
Darrien Metcalf, 26.
KCSO: Child in car during pursuit with man wanted on several charges
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east