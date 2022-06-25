Scattered rain and storms finally return Sunday evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first best chance of rain in a while arrives Sunday night into early Monday morning! The rain does cool us down for a little bit before the heat cranks right back up.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few spotty rain showers and storms are possible this evening, but we look to dry out overnight with a few clouds. Temperatures will start out near 70 degrees Sunday morning.

We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day on Sunday with highs getting near 92 degrees. The humidity is still pretty high so it could feel closer to the mid-90s at times.

Spotty rain and storms are possible throughout the day, but most of us look to stay dry. The best chance for rain comes Sunday evening through Monday morning with our next could front. We could get some good downpours at times as some of us could get up to 1 inch of rain!

Future rainfall through Monday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

A few showers linger Monday morning but we will clear out by the afternoon hours. Highs will drop into the lower 80s and with that lower humidity, it should feel great out there!

The 80s stick around Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine. A stray mountain shower is possible Tuesday.

The heat starts to crank back up by the end of the week with scattered rain and storms returning next weekend.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.