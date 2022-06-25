Advertisement

Scattered rain and storms finally return Sunday evening

Meteorologist Paige Noel says some downpours and storms are likely for most Sunday evening.
Scattered rain and storms Sunday evening
Scattered rain and storms Sunday evening(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first best chance of rain in a while arrives Sunday night into early Monday morning! The rain does cool us down for a little bit before the heat cranks right back up.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few spotty rain showers and storms are possible this evening, but we look to dry out overnight with a few clouds. Temperatures will start out near 70 degrees Sunday morning.

We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day on Sunday with highs getting near 92 degrees. The humidity is still pretty high so it could feel closer to the mid-90s at times.

Spotty rain and storms are possible throughout the day, but most of us look to stay dry. The best chance for rain comes Sunday evening through Monday morning with our next could front. We could get some good downpours at times as some of us could get up to 1 inch of rain!

Future rainfall through Monday
Future rainfall through Monday(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

A few showers linger Monday morning but we will clear out by the afternoon hours. Highs will drop into the lower 80s and with that lower humidity, it should feel great out there!

The 80s stick around Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine. A stray mountain shower is possible Tuesday.

The heat starts to crank back up by the end of the week with scattered rain and storms returning next weekend.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Princess will be able to go home with Trooper Tudors after she receives treatment.
THP trooper adopts dog he saved from scorching heat on I-75
‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed
‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed
WSMV Mt. Juliet chase
Woman kidnapped during traffic stop, armed suspect at large
A bear died after getting trapped in a car during heat wave Wednesday, according to officials...
Bear dies after getting trapped in car in Sevierville

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
The heat and humidity are here for the weekend
The forecast for Saturday includes a few spotty pop-up storms
First Alert Weather Saturday
But then the 90s come back in a hurry next week.
Much more humid with two solid chances of storms ahead
Pigeon Forge, TN, The Ramsey Hotel & Convention Center
Sunny and warm this afternoon, little rain chances all weekend