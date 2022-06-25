Advertisement

‘We won’t go back’ | Knoxville pro-choice rally in pictures

Friday morning, the Supreme Court announced that they had made a ruling that reverses landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.
People gather in downtown Knoxville in support of reproductive rights following the overruling of Roe v. Wade.
People gather in downtown Knoxville in support of reproductive rights following the overruling of Roe v. Wade.(Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday morning, the Supreme Court announced that they had made a ruling that reversed the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. The case protected the right to abortion in the United States on a federal level, but now the decision is in the hands of the states.

Tennessee already passed a “trigger law,” known as the Human Life Protection Act, which, as written, will effectively ban abortions in Tennessee 30 days from the ruling. Lawmakers have said the decision is all about protecting life and unborn children.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee took to Twitter to address the ruling, saying “Tennessee’s laws will provide the maximum possible protection for both mother and child.”

The ruling didn’t get support from everyone, however. Hundreds of Knoxvillians flocked downtown Friday to rally against laws restricting the rights of pregnant women. Ralliers brought signs, flags and megaphones to make their voices heard.

Caption

The ralliers began the demonstration in Krutch Park. From there they began moving up and down Gay Street, shouting call and response chants, including “we won’t go back” and “bans off our bodies.”

WVLT spoke to Knoxville Police Department officers that were on scene, and they said that there were no counter-ralliers at the event. A pro-life demonstration that is often set up in Market Square, was there earlier in the day, however.

