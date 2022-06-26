Cold front brings rain and storms overnight with a brief cool down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms continue throughout the night and into early Monday morning with this cold front. We’ll get some much-needed rain, a cool down, and lower humidity!

WHAT TO EXPECT

A cold front is moving through providing us with scattered rain and storms. Some of us could get up to half an inch to one inch of rain!

Spotty chances continue overnight with temperatures dropping near 71 degrees.

A few showers linger Monday morning but we will clear out by the later afternoon hours. Highs are expected to drop near 83 degrees. The humidity starts to drop throughout the day as well!

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday looks pretty awesome with temperatures near 86 degrees and lower humidity! A few clouds stick around with a stray mountain shower.

We’ll hang onto the chance for a stray mountain shower throughout the majority of the week. The heat starts to crank back up by the end of the week when the 90s return.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we are watching the chance for scattered rain and storms into 4th of July weekend.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

