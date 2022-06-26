Advertisement

Crews respond to Powell porch fire

Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a porch fire on Saturday at Eldin Way in Powell.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a porch on fire at Eldin Way in Powell on Saturday at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to officials with the department.

By the time the crews arrived, the fire had run up the vinyl wall. Crews worked quickly and extinguished the flames before the interior of the house was damaged. No injuries were reported.

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Saturday, June 25, 2022

