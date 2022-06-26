Crews respond to Powell porch fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a porch on fire at Eldin Way in Powell on Saturday at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to officials with the department.

By the time the crews arrived, the fire had run up the vinyl wall. Crews worked quickly and extinguished the flames before the interior of the house was damaged. No injuries were reported.

