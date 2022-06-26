Crews work to restore power in Claiborne Co. after tree breaks 3 utility poles

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Powell Valley Electric Cooperative crews are continuing to work to restore power for nearly 100 Claiborne County residents after a fallen tree broke multiple utility poles, a social media post from the company shared.

A spokesperson said a large Oak tree fell in the Cumberland Gap and Harrogate area near the Kentucky border at around 9:00 a.m. Sunday. It broke three poles and caused an outage for 624 individuals. At approximately 12:00 p.m., officials said power to all but around 100 members had been restored.

“PVEC crews are working as fast and safely as possible to get power back on,” a spokesperson said. “We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

