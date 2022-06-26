Advertisement

Crews work to restore power in Claiborne Co. after tree breaks 3 utility poles

A large tree reportedly downed three utility poles.
The tree fell Sunday morning, officials said.
The tree fell Sunday morning, officials said.(PVEC)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Powell Valley Electric Cooperative crews are continuing to work to restore power for nearly 100 Claiborne County residents after a fallen tree broke multiple utility poles, a social media post from the company shared.

A spokesperson said a large Oak tree fell in the Cumberland Gap and Harrogate area near the Kentucky border at around 9:00 a.m. Sunday. It broke three poles and caused an outage for 624 individuals. At approximately 12:00 p.m., officials said power to all but around 100 members had been restored.

“PVEC crews are working as fast and safely as possible to get power back on,” a spokesperson said. “We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Princess will be able to go home with Trooper Tudors after she receives treatment.
THP trooper adopts dog he saved from scorching heat on I-75
‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed
‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed
Darrien Metcalf, 26.
KCSO: Child in car during pursuit with man wanted on several charges
Dr. Barry Donesky of the Fertility Center worries Tennessee's trigger law could have unintended...
Fertility doctor: Tennessee’s trigger law could have unintended consequences

Latest News

The tractor-trailer caught fire on I-75.
Tractor-trailer fire along I-75 in Anderson Co. sends driver to hospital
Close photo of KPD cruiser
KPD officers no longer authorized to work extra jobs at bars, five businesses impacted
Rural Metro Fire responded to a porch on fire at Eldin Way in Powell on Saturday at...
Crews respond to Powell porch fire
Scattered rain and storms Sunday evening
Scattered rain and storms finally return Sunday evening