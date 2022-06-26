Flight cancellations nearly take away a chance of a lifetime for Cocke Co choir

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of flights were canceled for travelers across the country Thursday, including for some 70 students and faculty members from Cocke County High School’s choir.

“We boarded, and we sat on the runway for 45 minutes, maybe even an hour before they came and said the flight was cancelled,” Faith Hammond said.

The Big Red Fire Choir’s back-to-back flight cancellations and delays did not just come as an inconvenience Thursday. It was nearly a missed opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

“And we had to stay until 7 a.m. until our next flight,” Hammond said.

After hours spent raising more than $100,000 for a trip to The Big Apple, they were forced to spend some 15 hours stuck at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Instead of harping on about it, they did what they knew to do.

“I was like we need some peace in this storm,” Ally Mcnabb, a choir member, said.

Their impromptu gospel performance of ‘Marvelous’ struck the right note with a busy airport employee, who was hoping for something good on her last day on the job. The employee didn’t just preach to the choir, though. She scheduled a special flight for them.

“And she started printing tickets for all of us and kept saying in the name of the lord,” Hammond said.

The choir eventually made it in time for its “magical” performance.

