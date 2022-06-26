Advertisement

KPD officers no longer authorized to work extra jobs at bars, five businesses impacted

Before the change, officers were only permitted to work outside bars, according to a KPD spokesperson.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are no longer authorized to work extra jobs at five Knoxville area bars following a change from Chief Paul Noel, who began his role just weeks ago.

The change impacted five area businesses where officers were previously allowed to work extra jobs, according to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland. These included: Carleo’s Lounge & Night Club, Southbound and Wagon Wheel in the Old City, the Embassy Suites Rooftop Bar on Gay Street and the Uptown Bar & Grill on the Cumberland Avenue strip.

Erland told WVLT News that the city employment policy gives the Chief of Police the authority to restrict officers from working extra jobs for any business at their discretion. Before the change, under the leadership of Chief Eve Thomas, who retired in May, officers were only permitted to work outside bars, according to Erland.

A section of the existing policy can be read below:

Chief Noel was sworn in on June 13 inside the Civic Auditorium. He was quick to begin his role and announced future plans, including that he had already started the process to register Knoxville into the ethical policing project, Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project. He said it would encourage officers to intervene when they see their colleagues causing harm to others or making costly mistakes.

During his ceremony, Chief Noel said he was focused on four guiding principles: “crime prevention, community relationships, culture change and career development.”

Moving forward, Chief Noel also told WVLT News he is committing to hiring more people of color, filling vacancies at the top and building strong partnerships with a community that said they’ll be holding him to his words.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Princess will be able to go home with Trooper Tudors after she receives treatment.
THP trooper adopts dog he saved from scorching heat on I-75
‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed
‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed
Darrien Metcalf, 26.
KCSO: Child in car during pursuit with man wanted on several charges
Dr. Barry Donesky of the Fertility Center worries Tennessee's trigger law could have unintended...
Fertility doctor: Tennessee’s trigger law could have unintended consequences

Latest News

The tractor-trailer caught fire on I-75.
Tractor-trailer fire along I-75 in Anderson Co. sends driver to hospital
The tree fell Sunday morning, officials said.
Crews work to restore power in Claiborne Co. after tree breaks 3 utility poles
Rural Metro Fire responded to a porch on fire at Eldin Way in Powell on Saturday at...
Crews respond to Powell porch fire
Scattered rain and storms Sunday evening
Scattered rain and storms finally return Sunday evening