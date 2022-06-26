Multiple crews respond to brush fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A large brush fire off Murph Road in Jefferson City took both the Dandridge Fire Department and the Kansas-Talbott Fire Department to extinguish on Saturday, according to a Facebook post.

The Dandridge Fire Department was sent to help the Kansas-Talbott Fire Department extinguish the flaming brush. DFD brought a Tanker 780 and two firefighters. However, more assistance was required.

The incident commander requested that Tower 7 with DFD also help to provide aerial waterway operations, and additional personnel responded.

The fire took several hours to extinguish. “We are glad to be able to assist our fellow fire departments,” the post stated.

Dandridge Fire Department was dispatched to assist Kansas-Talbott Fire Department with a large brush fire off Murph Rd... Posted by Dandridge Fire on Sunday, June 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.