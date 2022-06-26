Advertisement

Ole Miss wins first CWS title, sweeping Oklahoma

The Rebels became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference.
Mississippi players dogpile following their victory over Oklahoma to win Game 2 of the NCAA...
Mississippi players dogpile following their victory over Oklahoma to win Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory. The Rebels became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference. The trophy will stay in the Magnolia State for a second straight year. Mississippi State won last year. Ole Miss benefited from a runner interference call that took a run away from Oklahoma in the sixth inning. It also overcame a spectacular pitching performance by Cade Horton, who set a CWS finals record with 13 strikeouts.

