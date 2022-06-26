Advertisement

TDOC: Two fugitives escape, still at large

Two inmates have escaped from the Chattanooga Release Center, and Tennessee Department of Corrections called upon the public’s help.
Katelyn Standifer and Ashley Wardlaw
Katelyn Standifer and Ashley Wardlaw(Tennessee Department of Corrections)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Corrections announced their hunt for two inmates who walked away from the Chattanooga Release Center Friday night, according to DOC officials

Katelyn Standifer, 26, was serving a three-year sentence for theft out of Knox County. TDOC officials reported she was last seen wearing gray pants, black shoes and a black t-shirt. Standifer is 5′9″ and 190 pounds.

Ashley Wardlaw, 36, was serving a four-year sentence for theft out of Davidson County. She is 5′7″ and was last seen wearing gray pants, white shoes and a dark-colored Reebok shirt.

The women were supposed to serve the remainder of their sentences at the Chattanooga Release Center before their releases which were scheduled for 2023.

The two inmates were listed as absconders, according to TDOC officials.

Anyone with information on where they might be was encouraged to contact TDOC or the local law enforcement.

