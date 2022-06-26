Three people transported to hospital following crash

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Dandridge Fire Department responded to a car accident that sent three passengers to the hospital on Saturday at the 424 mile-marker on I-40 West, according to a Facebook post.

When DFD officials arrived, they found one car with three passengers flipped over and blocking the left lane. The Jefferson County EMS arrived and transported all three passengers to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the crews with DFD cleared the debris on the road and redirected traffic to the right-hand emergency lane. After 45 minutes, the car was removed from the road and all lanes were reopened.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

