Tractor-trailer fire along I-75 in Anderson Co. sends driver to hospital

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A truck driver was transported to the hospital after his tractor-trailer caught fire Sunday morning away, according to a Rural Metro Fire spokesperson.

Fire crews responded to a reported tractor-trailer fire just after 11:00 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a fire in the tractor in the smoldering phase, which they were able to put out with a portable extinguisher, officials said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was carrying household products to Walmart, was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to the spokesperson.

Until it is towed, traffic may be backed up in the area.

