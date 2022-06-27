$10K reward issued for information in Sevier Co. double homicide case

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A reward has been issued for information in a double homicide case that occurred in Sevier County last year, according to Sheriff Ron Seals.

Sheriff Seals previously said deputies responded to a 911 call from the 800 block of Asheville Highway at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Once on the scene, a male and female, who had each suffered a gunshot wound, were found dead. An investigation revealed that the two were father and daughter and lived inside the home together. The victims were identified as Edward W. Atkins, 70, and Melissa J. Burgess-Smith, 43, according to officials.

James B. Dunn, District Attorney General of the Fourth Judicial District, announced Monday that his office, along with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, had offered a reward for any information in the unsolved death investigation.

Gov. Bill Lee issued the reward of $10,000 in the case, which will be available to the person(s) that provides information leading to an arrest, apprehension and conviction of the person(s) responsible, Sheriff Seals said.

Those with information are asked to contact SCSO at 865-453-4668, the TBI at 1-800 TBI-FIND, or the District Attorney General’s Office at 865-429-7021.

