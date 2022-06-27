Advertisement

Crossville Buc-ee’s location opens to public

The location will serve up hot sandwiches and beaver nuggets and will feature 120 fueling stations.
A Buc-ee's location.
A Buc-ee's location.(Photo courtesy Buc-ee's)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s location officially opened to the public at 6 a.m. Monday. The mega convenience store has had a cult following since it first began expanding outside of Texas in 2019.

Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s is located at 2045 Genesis Road.

“Crossville is centrally located between Nashville and Knoxville––an ideal stop for folks headed west to Music City or east to the Great Smoky Mountains,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Crossville is also the Golf Capital of Tennessee, and a gorgeous destination in and of itself. We can’t wait for Buc-ee’s to provide another great reason for folks to make their way through Crossville.”

The location will serve up hot sandwiches and beaver nuggets and will feature 120 fueling stations.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some grocery stores are offering special "seniors only" shopping hours so those most at risk...
Three sales tax holidays coming soon in Tennessee
Three people transported to hospital following crash
Three people transported to hospital following crash
McKinzey Galyon, 16.
JCSO: Missing teen found safe after three months
Close photo of KPD cruiser
KPD officers no longer authorized to work extra jobs at bars, five businesses impacted
Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest

Latest News

Scattered rain and storms this morning.
Scattered rain and storms early with a front knocking back the heat a bit
Some grocery stores are offering special "seniors only" shopping hours so those most at risk...
Three sales tax holidays coming soon in Tennessee
Brief cool down
Cold front brings rain and storms overnight with a brief cool down
The tree fell Sunday morning, officials said.
Power restored in Claiborne Co. after tree breaks 3 utility poles