Crossville Buc-ee’s location opens to public

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s location officially opened to the public at 6 a.m. Monday. The mega convenience store has had a cult following since it first began expanding outside of Texas in 2019.

Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s is located at 2045 Genesis Road.

“Crossville is centrally located between Nashville and Knoxville––an ideal stop for folks headed west to Music City or east to the Great Smoky Mountains,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Crossville is also the Golf Capital of Tennessee, and a gorgeous destination in and of itself. We can’t wait for Buc-ee’s to provide another great reason for folks to make their way through Crossville.”

The location will serve up hot sandwiches and beaver nuggets and will feature 120 fueling stations.

