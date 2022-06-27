Advertisement

Drowning of 2 boys in pool was ‘heartbreaking and terrible accident,’ police say

Two boys drowned in a pool in Kentucky, according to police.
Two boys drowned in a pool in Kentucky, according to police.(Steven Lek)
By Greg Phelps and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - The deaths of two young boys found unresponsive in a backyard in a swimming pool was not the result of foul play, Kentucky police say.

Louisville Metro police said the drownings of the boys, who were cousins, appears to be “a heartbreaking and terrible accident.”

Officers were called to a home in Louisville around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after the boys, both younger than 12 years old, were found in the pool.

With police cars clearing a route to downtown, the boys were rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital by EMS. Attempts to save them were unsuccessful, WAVE reported.

The names of the boys have not been released by the Jefferson County Coroners Office.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some grocery stores are offering special "seniors only" shopping hours so those most at risk...
Three sales tax holidays coming soon in Tennessee
Three people transported to hospital following crash
Three people transported to hospital following crash
McKinzey Galyon, 16.
JCSO: Missing teen found safe after three months
Close photo of KPD cruiser
KPD officers no longer authorized to work extra jobs at bars, five businesses impacted
Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Lawsuit: Texans ‘turned a blind eye’ to QB Watson’s actions
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals football player Marlin Briscoe (86) is shown in August 1975. Marlin...
Marlin Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76
A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Officials: At least 10 dead after Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Lower humidity Tuesday
Lower humidity moves in making Tuesday feel great