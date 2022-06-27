Advertisement

How to keep your children safe from online harrassment

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The UNICEF foundation recently reported one out of three children in 30 countries have experienced cyberbullying. As the world moves online, predators have more opportunity to exploit children.

“They can be victims of cyberbullying, a tendency to overshare private information about themselves and also there are sexual predators that are hanging out in these games looking for their next victim,” Judy’s Place for Kids finance director Rachel Bone said.

This can happen on video game chat rooms, as kids can interact with a person from about anywhere around the world.

“A lot of times it starts with sharing friendly information about the game to tips, tricks, ways that the kid could do better in the game, and then things might start to escalate from there,” Bone said.

Parents don’t have to necessarily be in the dark with this issue, as Bone says there are warning signs.

”Maybe a change in behavior -- more aggression from the child -- a desire to want to be on the game more than usual. Also if you’re coming into the room as a parent and they’re automatically shutting things down or closing out chat boxes -- that should be a red flag,” she said.

If you suspect your child is being harassed online, officials urge you to call your local law enforcement.

