‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in

Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!
Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner!(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner, made herself at home Monday.

Banks arrived to the home for the first time to get an up-close and personal look.

The home was built by Southern Serenity Homes and features three bedrooms, three baths, a primary suite, a large walk-in closet, and a 10-foot ceiling.

Banks says the home is a blessing for her family.

“I just feel blessed,” Banks said. “I think this is a blessing for me and my family, and hopefully somehow we can figure out a way to use this to others because it could not have come at a better time. So I am happy. I know my daughter is like, ‘why do you keep crying?’ I’m like, ‘these are happy tears. They are happy tears.’”

For this year’s giveaway, tickets sold out in less than a month making it the fastest sell-out with the most tickets purchased.

The money raised goes toward the life-saving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

