KCHS golfer Harrison Thompson to play in U.S. Junior Amateur

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Catholic golfer Harrison Thompson is headed to the West Coast next month to compete in one of the most prestigious amateur golf tournaments in the world. The rising senior shot a 68 at Old Fort Golf Club in Murfreesboro on June 14 to qualify for the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur.

The bogey-free, four-under round was good enough for second place and a trip to Bandon, Oregon - home of this year’s Junior Am.

“I’m just excited to go compete. It’s obviously a higher level than what I’m used to, but I’m extremely excited to go and compete against the best juniors in the world at a phenomenal golf course and be able to display my talent,” said Thompson.

Thompson - who finished tied for sixth in the 2021 Division II AA state golf tournament at Sevierville Golf Club’s River Course - is one of 264 players from 57 qualifying tournaments to qualify for the event. A lot is on the line for the winner of the prestigious tournament, including exemption into the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club and exemption into the following two U.S. Amateurs, among other benefits.

Thompson believes his success on the course is two-fold: focusing on himself and not other players, and managing his mistakes.

“You’re not expecting to go out there and shoot 72 perfect shots and hit even par. There’s going to be some bad ones, but I think it’s about how good is your bad,” said Thompson.

The U.S. Junior Amateur will be played at Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails from Monday, July 25 to Saturday, July 30.

Past winners include Tiger Woods (1991-93), Jordan Spieth (2009, 2011), Scottie Scheffler (2013) and Will Zalatoris (2014).

