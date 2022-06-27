Advertisement

Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health cancels abortion appointments amid Supreme Court ruling

The clinic is cancelling all upcoming abortion appointments following the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.
Generic picture of inside a doctor's office.
Generic picture of inside a doctor's office.(Getty Images)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health is cancelling all upcoming abortion appointments following the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

Health officials said they made the decision to stop procedures while they review the legality of abortion in Tennessee.

The ruling does not immediately make abortions illegal in Tennessee, however, the state does have a “trigger law” that will automatically go into effect 30 days after the ruling. As written, the law will effectively ban abortions for anyone- including those who are the victim of rape or incest.

Banning abortions can have major health consequences for women who experience abnormal pregnancies. WVLT News spoke to a doctor on the issue, and she said Tennessee’s trigger law could mean people cannot get the care they need, even in situations that threaten those who are pregnant.

“We’ve seen cases of women dying because care is delayed because a physician thought they could not intervene,” Dr. Nikki Zite told WVLT News.

Those in need of follow-up appointments with the KCRH are still welcome to attend as scheduled, officials said.

