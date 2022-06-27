Knoxville Opera announces new look, new productions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Opera announced on Monday a branding makeover, three new productions for the 2022-23 season and a revamped mission statement.

The organization announced three major productions for the upcoming season, which starts in Sept. Those shows are:

Glory Denied on Sept. 9 and 11 at Alumni Memorial, Cox Auditorium The Merry Window on Nov. 4 and 6 at the Tennessee Theatre Le Nozze di Figaro on April 28 and 30, 2023, at the Bijou Theatre.

All Knox Opera for All activities, which are free public performances throughout the region, will continue, including the Neighborhood Choir after-school program, Knoxville Opera Goes to Church and a digitally-produced opera targeted for younger audiences.

“In order to reflect its vision of a collaborative, community-based future, a total rebranding is underway,” a news release from the organization stated.

A new logo and color palette will be implemented soon. Additionally, the organization will get a new website. “Once finished, the website will also change over from .com to .org to emphasize the company’s status as a not-for-profit performing arts organization,” the news release stated.

Knoxville Opera also unveiled a new mission statement as part of its rebranding effort:

Knoxville Opera’s mission is to create vocal and theatrical experiences that entertain, provoke, and console.

