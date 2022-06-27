Advertisement

Knoxville Opera announces new look, new productions

Knoxville Opera will feature a completely new look for its upcoming productions for the 2022-23 season.
Knoxville Opera
Knoxville Opera(Knoxville Opera)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Opera announced on Monday a branding makeover, three new productions for the 2022-23 season and a revamped mission statement.

The organization announced three major productions for the upcoming season, which starts in Sept. Those shows are:

  1. Glory Denied on Sept. 9 and 11 at Alumni Memorial, Cox Auditorium
  2. The Merry Window on Nov. 4 and 6 at the Tennessee Theatre
  3. Le Nozze di Figaro on April 28 and 30, 2023, at the Bijou Theatre.

All Knox Opera for All activities, which are free public performances throughout the region, will continue, including the Neighborhood Choir after-school program, Knoxville Opera Goes to Church and a digitally-produced opera targeted for younger audiences.

“In order to reflect its vision of a collaborative, community-based future, a total rebranding is underway,” a news release from the organization stated.

A new logo and color palette will be implemented soon. Additionally, the organization will get a new website. “Once finished, the website will also change over from .com to .org to emphasize the company’s status as a not-for-profit performing arts organization,” the news release stated.

Knoxville Opera also unveiled a new mission statement as part of its rebranding effort:

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some grocery stores are offering special "seniors only" shopping hours so those most at risk...
Three sales tax holidays coming soon in Tennessee
Three people transported to hospital following crash
Three people transported to hospital following crash
McKinzey Galyon, 16.
JCSO: Missing teen found safe after three months
Close photo of KPD cruiser
KPD officers no longer authorized to work extra jobs at bars, five businesses impacted
Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest

Latest News

Harrell's baby daughters he and his wife adopted
New non-profit aims to make Tennessee the most adoption-friendly state
Some pets are stressed out from the loud and bright fireworks.
How to keep pets safe during July 4 fireworks
Lesley Chumley
Former Claiborne Co. Circuit Court Clerk Bookkeeper indicted in $620K theft
Lower humidity Tuesday
Lower humidity moves in making Tuesday feel great
Ben Cathey's extended forecast
Ben Cathey's extended forecast