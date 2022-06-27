Knoxville Symphony Orchestra offering free concert for July 4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform their 38th Annual Free Pilot Company Independence Day Concert on July 4 at 8 p.m. on the World’s Fair Park performance lawn.

No tickets are necessary to attend, and guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to watch the concert comfortably.

Guests will recognize classic songs such as “Rocky Top” and Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.” The orchestra will also pay tribute to the meaning of the holiday in songs such as “Armed Forces Salute” and Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Voice for Vols baseball John Wilkerson will provide narration for “Casey at the Bat,” to honor the 75th anniversary of the first African American to play in Major League Baseball, Jackie Robinson.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra comprises 80 professional musicians who perform nearly 300 programs throughout the region during its season. The orchestra has performed in front of more than 200,000 people.

