TDOT: John Sevier Hwy closed after 10-vehicle crash

By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers said multiple injuries had been reported following a crash Monday evening.

Officials said the crash, which involved multiple vehicles, happened on John Sevier Highway near Mountain Grove Drive. Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi took to Twitter after the wreck, saying it involved a dump truck, four passenger vehicles and five motorcycles.

Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, if possible.

This is a developing story.

TDOT: John Sevier Hwy closed after 10-vehicle crash
