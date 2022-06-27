TDOT: John Sevier Hwy closed after 10-vehicle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers said multiple injuries had been reported following a crash Monday evening.

Officials said the crash, which involved multiple vehicles, happened on John Sevier Highway near Mountain Grove Drive. Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi took to Twitter after the wreck, saying it involved a dump truck, four passenger vehicles and five motorcycles.

John Sevier Highway is closed in both directions at Chapman Highway in Knox County due to a multi-vehicle crash. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) June 27, 2022

Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, if possible.

This is a developing story.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers are working a crash on John Sevier Highway near Mountain Grove Drive involving multiple vehicles. Multiple injuries have been reported. Seek alternate routes if possible. — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 27, 2022

