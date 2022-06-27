Advertisement

Late surge sends Chase Elliott to victory lane in Nashville

Big race weekend in the Music City draws in many fans, including VFL Alvin Kamara
Wins 2022 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway(NASCAR)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chase Elliot was able to pick up his second victory of the season on Sunday afternoon after opting to stay on the track during the final caution period Sunday.

“We didn’t want to see that late caution come out,” Elliott said. “We were able to hold them off. This is big to win here at Nashville. It’s pretty special. I always try to enjoy these moments because you never know when you’re going to get another one.”

Elliott, driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, led for 42 of the total 300 laps and stayed on the track with nine other drivers during this final caution period for the final 10 laps.

Elliott was able to top Kurt Busch by 0.551 seconds for the win. Among the top five finishers were Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Ross Chastain.

“So proud of our team,” Elliott said. “It was a long, fun day. It’s nice to get going in the right direction. I’m looking forward to that guitar [trophy].”

Elliott’s first win this season came in May at Dover Motor Speedway.

Among those at the Nashville Superspeedway, VFL Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans Saints All Pro is partnered with JD Motorsports in sponsoring Ryan Vargas in the Xfinity Series. While football offers the former Vol standout plenty of fun, he says NASCAR racing provides its own unique brand of excitement.

Denny Hamlin, the pole winner, was second in both stages, led a race-high 114 laps and finished sixth. In other notable finishes, Cup Series rookie Austin Cindric was seventh, Joey Logano led four laps and finished ninth and Cole Custer was the final driver on the lead lap in 26th.

