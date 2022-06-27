Lower humidity moves in making Tuesday feel great

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lower humidity will feel great Tuesday! Enjoy it though because the heat and humidity crank back up by the end of the week with some chances for rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The humidity has been slowly dropping throughout the day and that continues tonight making for more comfortable conditions. We’ll see some clouds with temperatures dropping to a mild 64 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday feels better, with a high of 86 degrees and lower humidity! A few clouds stick around with a stray mountain shower.

LOOKING AHEAD

With building heat and humidity, a stray downpour or storm can develop Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Those storms look to be along our elevation changes for the most part. We’ll top out around 89 on Wednesday and then 91 on Thursday, but the humidity can make it feel a couple of degrees warmer.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we are watching the chance for scattered rain and storms 4th of July weekend.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

