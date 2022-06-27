Advertisement

MEDIC offers free ice cream, Anakeesta tickets for blood donations

The organization is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties.
MEDIC flyers for upcoming blood drives
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you want to cool off with a pint of ice cream or visit Anakeesta? Those who donate blood could have the opportunity to do both for free, according to MEDIC Regional Blood Center.

MEDIC and Bruster’s Ice Cream have teamed up to host “Pint for a Pint Blood Drive.” Anyone who donates blood on June 29 and June 30 will receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

However, that isn’t all. Anyone who donates blood on July 1 will receive a ticket to Anakeesta.

A MEDIC spokesperson said blood product usage had been high, with hospital demand and usage for O Negative and O Positive being higher than in the previous month and a half.

Those interested in donating can make appointments online here or by calling 865-524-3074.

The organization is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties, including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

