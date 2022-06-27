Oliver Springs man drowns in Watts Bar Lake, sheriff says

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs man drowned in Watts Bar Lake on Saturday, according to a Roane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

At around 4:30 p.m., RCSO deputies, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers and the Roane County Rescue Squad responded to an area of Watts Bar Lake known as “the Sand Bar” to the report of a drowning, officials said.

Roane County Rescue Squad personnel located the body of Lee Jenkins, 45, of Oliver Springs, in the water, according to a news release.

The spokesperson said the drowning appeared to be accidental.

