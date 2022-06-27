Roane County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Officials with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday around 5 p.m.
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday around 5 p.m.
Officers responded to Hassler Mill Road in Harriman after the shooting, and reportedly found Wayne Fross, 51, dead from a gunshot wound. Officials are still investigating the incident, and are being helped by The 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.