Roane County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday around 5 p.m.

Officers responded to Hassler Mill Road in Harriman after the shooting, and reportedly found Wayne Fross, 51, dead from a gunshot wound. Officials are still investigating the incident, and are being helped by The 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.