Scattered rain and storms early with a front knocking back the heat a bit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms continue this morning with this cold front. While we don’t all get some much-needed rain, we at least all feel a cool down and lower humidity!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain and storms are developing and moving through with a cold front this morning. Temperatures drop to near 71 degrees to start the day.

Rain becomes spotty midday to early afternoon, with lingering clouds in the late afternoon to evening as the humidity drops. We’ll top out around 83 degrees, so a good cool-down to start the week.

Tonight is more mild, with a low of 64 degrees. We’ll have scattered clouds, and a stray shower is possible but limited to only a 10% coverage.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday feels better, with a high of 86 degrees and lower humidity! A few clouds stick around with a stray mountain shower.

With building heat and humidity, a stray downpour or storm can develop Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. We’ll top out around 89 on Wednesday and then 91 on Thursday, but the humidity can make it feel a couple of degrees warmer.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we are watching the chance for scattered rain and storms 4th of July weekend.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.