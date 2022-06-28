Erin Police officer shot during traffic stop, manhunt underway

ERIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert for the suspect who shot an Erin Police officer on Monday night.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the officer initiated a traffic stop on Highway 149 near Substation Loop. The driver pulled over and got out of his vehicle. When the officer demanded the man return to his vehicle, the man fired into the police car, hitting the officer.

TBI’s report states the officer returned fire before the man ran into the woods with his firearm. He was last seen Tuesday morning near a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 13 N in Erin, TN.

The suspect has been identified as B.J. Brown. Brown is accused of a fatal shooting that took place on Monday around 9:30 a.m. in the First District of New Orleans.

“Make no mistake whatsoever, this was an ambush of an officer,” Erin Police Chief Mark Moore said during a press conference on Tuesday morning. “Rest assured, we will not rest until he’s captured and justice is served, whether it’s through a jury or Jesus.”

The officer, who has not been identified, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is receiving treatment for his injuries and remains in stable condition.

Erin Police Chief Mark Moore says this man, BJ Brown, are who officials are looking. They believe he is the man who shot at an Erin police officer at a traffic stop last night. @WSMV



Law enforcement officers from several surrounding counties are assisting in the search for Brown, enlisting canine units and helicopters to cover the area on Highway 149, between Old Highway 149 and Pitts Loop.

TBI agents, along with Houston County Sheriff deputies and Erin Police officers are actively searching the area and advise everyone to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity.

